Tony Khan’s HUGE news was no match for the actual news

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Weds., Mar. 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

It was the final push to their Revolution PPV this weekend, and opened with an announcement from Tony Khan that had been hyped for a week-and-a-half. Unfortunately, it was also up against real-world events like the war in Ukraine and the fallout of President Biden’s State of the Union the night before.

Showbuzz Daily has the delayed numbers, and they reflect those circumstances. Viewership fell back to 966,000, which is 4% less than Feb. 23. The decline in the 18-49 year old demographic was sharper;. This week’s .35 was a 12.5% week-to-week drop.

ESPN’s NBA game won the night on cable, but that and wrestling were the only non-news shows in the top ten. After two straight third place finishes, Dynamite was eighth this week.

Probably not what AEW and TBS hoped for given last week’s numbers and the content of this week’s show, but given the even more disappointing state of the world, they’ll take it.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

