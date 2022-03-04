Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, featuring the go-home show for this Sunday night’s (Mar. 6) Revolution pay-per-view.

Sammy Guevara defends the TNT championship again on Rampage tonight, this time in a 3-Way match against Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo.

Also advertised for tonight’s card: Christian Cage takes on Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match, Keith Lee will be in action, and the latest iteration of Serena Deeb’s five minute rookie challenge.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 4