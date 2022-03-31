The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 30) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 979,000 viewers for a 0.38 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

Dynamite’s third place finish was unchanged from last week, but the other numbers were down from last week’s 1,046,000 viewers and 0.41 demo rating. The numbers essentially returned to levels from two weeks ago.

Last week’s episode of Dynamite included matches with CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin. This week’s episode included matches with those same guys. The clear difference is that The Blade wrestled last week but did not wrestle this week. AEW already ensured that next week’s numbers will go up by booking The Blade in a Tables match against a generic pair of brothers who I think used to be amateur teen detectives?

One of the big hooks for this week was Tony Khan’s mystery signing for the Owen Hart tournament, which turned out to be Toni Storm. We’ll have to see if Tony tries to double down on these huge announcements in the coming weeks.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

