AEW Rampage spoilers for Apr. 1: Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Lee vs. Hobbs, more!

AEW rolled into the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Apr. 1) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Inc:

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti destroyed Dan Lambert’s car in the backstage area at the end of a segment featuring Lambert, Scorpio Sky, and Paige VanZant in the ring.

The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight in a tag team match.

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) were victorious in a trios match against Fuego del Sol & Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson).

Jamie Hayter beat Skye Blue to qualify for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?