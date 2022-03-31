AEW released their latest rankings (Mar. 30, 2022). This fresh set was put out 15 minutes before Dynamite, so there wasn’t time to dive in. Let’s check out the movers and shakers. Keep in mind that the records do not reflect results from Wednesday night.

Men:

This is a curious batch to decipher this week. Sammy Guevara has a new reason to celebrate. In addition to taking sex photos with Tay Conti and the TNT Championship, he is now the new #1. Adam Cole moves up to #2 from #4, but I’d argue he has a strong claim to be #1. In a ‘what have you done for me lately’ atmosphere, Cole defeated the previous #3 in Jay Lethal. That should be enough to propel him past Sammy, who did not wrestle last week and is also coming off a defeat at the hands of Scorpio Sky. Cole could be downgraded for cheap cheating, although, that hasn’t been a firm precedent in the past.

Lance Archer’s loss to Dustin Rhodes on Rampage didn’t affect his status too much as he fell two spots to #3. Lethal dropped out completely. That opened the door for Team Taz. Will Hobbs increased his stock one spot to #4, and Ricky Starks entered the mix at #5 after beating Swerve Strickland last week.

Women:

Nyla Rose earned two easy wins to leapfrog Serena Deeb into #1. Leyla Hirsch and Red Velvet flip-flopped due to Hirsch’s win in head-to-head competition.

Tag Team:

The Gunn Club make it three new #1s across the board. They didn’t have long to celebrate as they lost to #5 FTR on Dynamite. Being consistent with the men rankings, the previous #1 Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver dropped two spots to #3 after losing to Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia. Top Flight flies up to #2, but that may not last with a match against the Young Bucks coming on Rampage.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?