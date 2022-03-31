 clock menu more-arrow no yes

FTR had an eventful night on Dynamite

By Sean Rueter
There are lots of reasons to check out the Mar. 30 Dynamite — a pair of kickass matches in Bryan Danielson/Wheeler Yuta & Darby Allin/Andrade, the debut of Toni Storm, the return of Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, etc., etc.

But if you’re a fan of the Top Guys, this felt like a really pivotal night for Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.

For starters, The Pinnacle does not seem fine. FTR don’t want to get involved in the games MJF is playing to torment Wardlow.

War Dog later tried to brawl his way into the arena to get his hands on Max — who was on commentary for Dax & Cash’s win over the Ass Boys/Gunn Club at the time. He destroyed a ton of skidmark security before finally being overwhelmed...

... then Harwood makes it pretty clear they won’t pick MJF’s side if forced to choose between the two men.

As if signs of a faction split and babyface turn weren’t enough, FTR then made it clear they want another shot at The Young Bucks:

It wasn’t explicitly mentioned (Cash talks about becoming Ring of Honor Tag champs on Friday during the Bucks challenge, but doesn’t say the name of their opponents or the show), but this all happens in the shadow of their long-awaited showdown with The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tomorrow night.

While you’re pondering what’s next for Formerly The Revival, here’s the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

  • Bryan Danielson Puts Wheeler Yuta’s Tenacity to the Test
  • Toni Storm is All Elite & Advances in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
  • Darby & Andrade’s Instant Classic Turns Into an All Out Melee!

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

