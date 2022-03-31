FTR had an eventful night on Dynamite

There are lots of reasons to check out the Mar. 30 Dynamite — a pair of kickass matches in Bryan Danielson/Wheeler Yuta & Darby Allin/Andrade, the debut of Toni Storm, the return of Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, etc., etc.

But if you’re a fan of the Top Guys, this felt like a really pivotal night for Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.

For starters, The Pinnacle does not seem fine. FTR don’t want to get involved in the games MJF is playing to torment Wardlow.

War Dog later tried to brawl his way into the arena to get his hands on Max — who was on commentary for Dax & Cash’s win over the Ass Boys/Gunn Club at the time. He destroyed a ton of skidmark security before finally being overwhelmed...

Can we get a round of applause for AEW security for stopping the wrath of @RealWardlow here? Sheesh! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/Q1lzFWecEm — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022

... then Harwood makes it pretty clear they won’t pick MJF’s side if forced to choose between the two men.

Is there dissention growing within #ThePinnacle?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/cm8pVmIuMZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

As if signs of a faction split and babyface turn weren’t enough, FTR then made it clear they want another shot at The Young Bucks:

#FTR (@CashWheelerFTR/ @DaxFTR) has an agenda: to win the #ROH World Tag Team Championship & to defeat the @youngbucks proving they are the best Tag Team in the world.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9Uc1OtNhKh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

It wasn’t explicitly mentioned (Cash talks about becoming Ring of Honor Tag champs on Friday during the Bucks challenge, but doesn’t say the name of their opponents or the show), but this all happens in the shadow of their long-awaited showdown with The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tomorrow night.

While you’re pondering what’s next for Formerly The Revival, here’s the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Bryan Danielson Puts Wheeler Yuta’s Tenacity to the Test

Toni Storm is All Elite & Advances in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Darby & Andrade’s Instant Classic Turns Into an All Out Melee!

Well, @CMPunk said Cowboy Sh*t on Live TV without the * so you know he means business #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IwY5TRjgnG — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022

Since arriving at #AEW, no one has been able to solve #TheProblem @MarinaShafir!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tacXfOipio — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill seemed insulted by @MarkSterlingEsq's 1st choice and gladly takes on #TheProblem @marinashafir to achieve her 30th win in a row.



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/v6XnQL4iT4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

Your #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa is here to make a statement, after being rudely interrupted last week! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xKrFnc1M2m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

.@NylaRoseBeast refuses to be a footnote and claims to be the true foundation & cornerstone of #AEW!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/idxhb12BcC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022

