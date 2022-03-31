FTR had an eventful night on Dynamite

There are lots of reasons to check out the Mar. 30 Dynamite — a pair of kickass matches in Bryan Danielson/Wheeler Yuta & Darby Allin/Andrade, the debut of Toni Storm, the return of Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, etc., etc.
But if you’re a fan of the Top Guys, this felt like a really pivotal night for Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler.
For starters, The Pinnacle does not seem fine. FTR don’t want to get involved in the games MJF is playing to torment Wardlow.
.@The_MJF has plans for #ThePinnacle starting with #FTR v #GunnClub later tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE right now on TBS! pic.twitter.com/VTPqcLNrcG— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
War Dog later tried to brawl his way into the arena to get his hands on Max — who was on commentary for Dax & Cash’s win over the Ass Boys/Gunn Club at the time. He destroyed a ton of skidmark security before finally being overwhelmed...
Can we get a round of applause for AEW security for stopping the wrath of @RealWardlow here? Sheesh! #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/Q1lzFWecEm— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
... then Harwood makes it pretty clear they won’t pick MJF’s side if forced to choose between the two men.
Is there dissention growing within #ThePinnacle?! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/cm8pVmIuMZ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
As if signs of a faction split and babyface turn weren’t enough, FTR then made it clear they want another shot at The Young Bucks:
#FTR (@CashWheelerFTR/ @DaxFTR) has an agenda: to win the #ROH World Tag Team Championship & to defeat the @youngbucks proving they are the best Tag Team in the world.
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS! pic.twitter.com/9Uc1OtNhKh
It wasn’t explicitly mentioned (Cash talks about becoming Ring of Honor Tag champs on Friday during the Bucks challenge, but doesn’t say the name of their opponents or the show), but this all happens in the shadow of their long-awaited showdown with The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor tomorrow night.
While you’re pondering what’s next for Formerly The Revival, here’s the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Bryan Danielson Puts Wheeler Yuta’s Tenacity to the Test
- Toni Storm is All Elite & Advances in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
- Darby & Andrade’s Instant Classic Turns Into an All Out Melee!
Yo! Listen! #TheAcclaimed have arrived! @PlatinumMax & @bowens_official kicking things off here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork; don’t miss it! pic.twitter.com/TQV8DwfvEj— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Well, @CMPunk said Cowboy Sh*t on Live TV without the * so you know he means business #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IwY5TRjgnG— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 31, 2022
Since arriving at #AEW, no one has been able to solve #TheProblem @MarinaShafir!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/tacXfOipio
All eyes are on this FRIDAY's #AEWRampage MAIN EVENT with #Limitless @realkeithlee v #PowerhouseHobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs)!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/08Pe2QRziw
#JerichoAppreciationSociety are backstage here at #AEWDynamite to share some words! #SportsEntertainers @IAmJericho, @GarciaWrestling, @theDaddyMagic, @TheAngeloParker, @RealJakeHager! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/zOJgNyrGqc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
.@MadKing1981 is BACK to terrorize @IAmJericho! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/OJczAw8GWH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
.@IAmJericho tortures @MadKing1981 with his leather belt! #JerichoAppreciationSociety making a statement here at #AEWDynamite and we are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/7tvh1N34nh— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
TBS Champion @Jade_Cargill seemed insulted by @MarkSterlingEsq's 1st choice and gladly takes on #TheProblem @marinashafir to achieve her 30th win in a row.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite on TBS pic.twitter.com/v6XnQL4iT4
.@adamcolepro, @KORCombat and @thebobbyfish make it clear that this celebration is for ALL of #AEW! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rJ5hk642hn— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
The #AEW World Champion #Hangman @theadampage and World Tag Team Champions @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus respond to the celebrations and take back what's rightfully theirs! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/IqMeraKAa7— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Your #AEW Women's World Champion @thunderrosa is here to make a statement, after being rudely interrupted last week! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/xKrFnc1M2m— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
.@NylaRoseBeast refuses to be a footnote and claims to be the true foundation & cornerstone of #AEW!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 31, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/idxhb12BcC
