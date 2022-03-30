John Cena is a big Max Caster fan: ‘He is the better version of what I did’

John Cena spent a fair amount of time talking about AEW’s Max Caster during a new Alfred Konuwa interview for Forbes.

It’s not an expected topic of discussion, seeing as there are similarities between Cena’s old Doctor of Thugamonics gimmick and The Acclaimed MC’s current schtick. It is, however, a little unexpected how emphatically the Peacemaker star puts over Platinum Max.

Asked if he could take Caster in a rap battle, the 16 time WWE World champ says:

“I know of Max Caster very well, and the answer is no. “He’s extremely gifted. I remember hearing him for the first time, and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me. I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can’t give him any advice because he’s punching far above my weight class. He is very gifted. He’s gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in. “Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he is the better version of what I did. He’s really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential.”

That’s a big rub from a big star. How long until we hear it referenced after “Yo. Listen.” on a future episode of Dynamite or Rampage?