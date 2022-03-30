Undisputed ERA officially gets their AEW name

This segment announcement for the Mar. 30 Dynamite could just be how Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly take the age old act of belt thievery to the next level — by holding a celebration of their possession of Hangman Page’s AEW World championship and Jurassic Express’ Tag titles.

And it is that. But it’s also the first time we’re seeing 3⁄ 4 of the men who were known as Undisputed ERA in WWE NXT from 2017-2021 billed under their new AEW name. It’s been suspected since trademark filings were sniffed out last week, but now it looks official... Cole & reDRAgon are the Undisputed Elite.

Tonight will be one to remember #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/MavowQFv2Y — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) March 30, 2022

Looks like we’ll really be leaning into what got and kept the group over on black-and-gold NXT. In addition to the name, if you swap out “premonition” for “prophecy” in Cole’s recent promo explaining the belt theft, it could be right out of 2019.

Now all they need is some beef with William Regal. And Roderick Strong, of course...