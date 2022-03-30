AEW Rewind: Dustin Rhodes injury update, Adam Cole’s reason for stealing titles, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

Dustin Rhodes won the match against Lance Archer on Rampage, but he took a beating in the process. Rhodes provided an injury update. Bad news is five stitches and a busted eardrum. Good news is that he is not going anywhere.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Andrade vs. Darby Allin, FTR vs. Gunn Club, and Adam Cole’s sticky fingers. Allin praised El Idolo’s wrestling skills, but he is looking for a fight instead. FTR felt disrespected by the spoiled Gunn sons.

The takeaway was Cole’s motivation for stealing the world and tag titles for himself and reDRagon.

Cole: There are people who want, and there are people who take. And the three of us have always been people who take, not what we want, what we deserve. We know the second that we arrived in AEW we were champions. And now we have the hardware to prove it. And how did we end up in this scenario? Well, let me tell you. It was easy as hell. It was like taking candy from a baby. This? This is a premonition. This is a reminder to everybody in AEW. It’s a reminder to Adam Page. It’s a reminder to everyone single tag team here that we are the guys. We are the ones who run the show. We are the damn heroes. We are the ones who will lead AEW to heights that it’s never seen before. And trust me when I tell you, we’re just getting started.

Tony Khan added three new matches for Dynamite. Jon Moxley versus Jay Lethal, Bryan Danielson versus Wheeler Yuta, and CM Punk versus Max Caster will be on the card for Wednesday night.

Ricky Starks sent an invoice to Swerve Strickland for $100,000. Starks claimed the fee covered name notoriety assistance and career revival for Swerve. The FTW champ may have a case considering that Rampage is his show.

I’ve been wondering how the Varsity Blonds feel about Julia Hart’s emo vibes. Brian Pillman Jr. shed some light on that. He is not a fan.

It was a gift, I’d take it back but it probably smells like B.O. and old lipstick https://t.co/swNuAbCeZe — Brian Pillman Jr. (@FlyinBrianJr) March 24, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Mark Henry complimented Max Caster’s derriere in a butt-off with Sonny Kiss. The rest of the content was par for the course for the YouTube wrestling shows.

Being the Elite

The 300th episode of BTE (here) featured:

Matt Jackson forced Scorpio Sky to relive an old candy bit from past BTE days. Christopher Daniels appeared on the scene as talent relations. He fined Sky for eating unauthorized candy. Frankie Kazarian shot back with an ornery attitude from his past BTE character.

The Young Bucks welcomed viewers to episode 300 of BTE. They had no content ideas and debated cutting the show short. Jay Lethal interrupted to criticize Nick Jackson’s impression of Macho Man. Lethal picked up Matt on his shoulder like Miss Elizabeth. Matt sided with Lethal as the better Randy Savage. Nick considered settling this with a singles match.

Arthur and Trevor wanted AEW to fire the Bucks now that the Hardys were there.

The Bucks were jealous of the Hardy pop. The Hardys want to cement their legacies as the tag team GOATs. In order to do that, the Hardys need to beat the Bucks. After the Hardys exited, the Bucks talked smack behind their back.

Ryan Nemeth starred in a Hollywood Hunk vignette. He is The Leading Man.

Best Friends opened Daddy Magic’s bag of chips with style. Kris Statlander chomped a bite on Daniel Garcia’s banana. Danhausen cursed Brian Pillman Jr., and Orange Cassidy knocked the plate of out of Pillman’s hands. Brandon Cutler opened Bunny’s soda. As the crew was posing with attitude, Danhausen reminded them that they wanted to kill Cutler.

Mark Sterling is an undefeated lawyer. Hire him when on the wrong side of the law.

Peter Avalon and pals brought a bunch of hats for Howdy. The hatless fellow hallucinated about getting his hat back from a monster. He sacrificed his friends to do so.

Kenny Omega was chilling at the house of Alex Jebailey. Omega hasn’t been watching AEW since he’s been out of action. He was curious about Hangman Page as champ and rolled his eyes about Adam Cole. Jebailey pointed at that AEW is better than ever and Omega isn’t even on the show. Omega wanted to watch old episodes instead.

Karl Anderson became Sour Boy on his sofa with his sons. It was the worst.

Matt Jackson made a protein smoothie for the 50 seconds for the 50+ demographic bit.

Adam Cole flaunted the BTE Championship. The Bucks challenged him for the belt. Cole tried to back out, so they superkicked him. A locker room match ensued. All three were exhausted with no winner. Cole told them to spend time with their families, then he forced Rick Knox to count them out. Cole is still the BTE champion.

Cut back to the Hardys and Bucks chatting. Christian Cage entered to ask if he should get a partner for the tag team GOAT conversation.

We’ll close with a neat dissection of Darby Allin’s action figure. The attention to detail is impressive.