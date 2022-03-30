AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Mar. 30, 2022): New surprise signing

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show comes our way from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Tony Khan’s latest surprise signing is a woman, and she’ll make her debut in an Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match against The Bunny. Plus, Sting corners Darby Allin as he goes one-on-one with Andrade El Idolo, FTR takes on the Gunn Club Ass Boys, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 30