Wardlow is gonna powerbomb the **** out of MJF (and Shawn Spears) soon

While the main angle between CM Punk and Maxwell Jacob Friedman looks poised to be one we talk about for years to come, we shouldn’t sleep on the ancillary one involving MJF and his hired hand, Wardlow.

Mr. Mayhem’s been getting more and more over with crowds with his Powerbomb Symphony squashes, while simultaneously getting more and more frustrated with his boss and the “accountabilibuddy” Friedman’s stuck him with, Shawn Spears. On the Mar. 2 episode of Dynamite, on the same show Max revealed himself to be a snake to Old Man Punk, War Dog inched closer to breaking away from The Pinnacle.

And when that happens, there’s not a chair in the world that’s going to save The Chairman...

So much said without a word uttered between these two. @ShawnSpears and @RealWardlow here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/WVwM1p0Npz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

... and it’s not going to matter to Wardlow if it costs him his job (although something tells me we’ll see a “Wardlow is All Elite” tweet from Tony Khan shortly after MJF fires his muscle man)...

Things are becoming undone as @realwardlow receives a STRONG slap by way of @The_MJF ahead of #AEWRevolution LIVE this SUNDAY on PPV!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/uqrcgEV7Yz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

Will the powerbombs Friedman & Spears have coming help Punk pick up a win at Revolution? Let us know what you think, and check out the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

