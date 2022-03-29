Watch AEW Dark Episode 136

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 29, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Leila Grey vs. Emi Sakura

Jay Marte & Richard King & Alexander Zane vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & Alan “5” Angels

Shaloncé Royal vs. Tay Conti

Kelsey Heather vs. Diamanté

Kiera Hogan vs. Nyla Rose

The Factory vs. Adam Priest & Invictus Khash & Gus De La Vega

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kaun

Foxx Vinyer & Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan vs. Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds & 10

Enjoy the show!