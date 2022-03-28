Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 56

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 28, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler
- Roppongi Vice Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
- Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster
- Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico
- Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida
- JPH vs. Penta Oscuro
- Danni Bee vs. Abadon
- Raché Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter
- Robyn & Charlotte Renegade vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
Enjoy the show!
