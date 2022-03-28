 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 56

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 28, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler
  • Roppongi Vice Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero vs. The Factory’s QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
  • Sonny Kiss vs. Max Caster
  • Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico
  • Madi Wrenkowski vs. Hikaru Shida
  • JPH vs. Penta Oscuro
  • Danni Bee vs. Abadon
  • Raché Chanel vs. Jamie Hayter
  • Robyn & Charlotte Renegade vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay

Enjoy the show!

