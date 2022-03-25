Tony Khan’s mystery signing will debut next week for a spot in The Owen

Earlier today, Tony Khan announced the upcoming AEW debut of a women’s wrestling star. The speculation game immediately followed his news. Could the mystery woman be Mia Yim? Toni Storm? Athena? Nixon Newell? Someone from DDT?

Khan told fans to tune into tonight’s (Mar. 25) episode of Rampage to find out more information on the big mystery. And here is what he delivered during the broadcast:

The commentators specifically noted that AEW has signed a new member to the roster, and this woman will debut next week on Dynamite. She’ll take on The Bunny in a qualifying match for The Owen Hart Cup tournament.

Next week’s episode of Dynamite also includes FTR vs. The Ass Boys, as well as Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo.

How excited are you about AEW’s new signee? Who do you think it will be? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.

