The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 23) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 1,046,000 viewers for a 0.41 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished third place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The overall audience was up from last week’s 993,000 viewers, and the demo rating was improved from last week’s 0.38 and sixth place ranking.

This week’s episode of Dynamite featured CM Punk’s return to AEW television after a two week absence. The main event saw sports entertainer Chris Jericho team up with fellow sports entertainer Daniel Garcia to beat up two pro wrestlers from the Dark Order. The most hyped match of the night was a tornado tag match featuring the Hardy brothers, Sting, and Darby Allin doing crazy shit. Finally, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson’s new team got a name, and Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti were bragging about doing the sex.

The end result is Dynamite’s third best overall viewership since moving over to TBS at the start of the year. After winning his match, CM Punk indicated that he’s finally looking to win championship gold in AEW. His popularity and expected impact on ratings is one reason it will likely happen at some point in 2022.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

