AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 25: Rhodes vs. Archer, FTW title, HOOK, more!

AEW rolled into the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 25) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Dustin Rhodes (the hometown hero) pinned Lance Archer. Archer destroyed Rhodes after the match. He also beat up the people who tried to save Dustin.

Fuego del Sol was in the ring for a promo that resulted in House of Black kicking his ass. Dark Order came out to help Fuego. The segment ended with a staredown between Dark Order and House of Black.

Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated 5 and 10 of the Dark Order. Jurassic Express came out to the ring afterwards.

Nyla Rose defeated Madi Wrenkowski.

QT Marshall tried to present a Certificate of Accomplishment to HOOK. HOOK rammed Aaron Solo’s face into the certificate. Danhausen made an appearance as well.

Ricky Starks beat Swerve Strickland to retain the FTW championship. Powerhouse Hobbs helped Starks get the win. It looks like there will be a tag team match soon pitting Strickland and Keith Lee against Starks and Hobbs.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?