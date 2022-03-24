AEW did Thunder Rosa dirty on Dynamite

While I don’t know too many people who are fired up for more of the Hangman Page/Adam Cole feud, that wasn’t the AEW World title program I’ve seen the most #discourse about since Dynamite went off the air from Cedar Park, Texas last night (Mar. 23). It’s the first segment of Thunder Rosa’s reign as Women’s champion that got people talking.

The new champ was announced for what we figured would be a moving speech like this one. Instead, she was cut off by a Vickie Guerrero “EXCUSE ME” before she could say a word...

.@ThunderRosa22's hometown welcome is interrupted by the screeches of @VickieGuerrero! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/yIMY9FOiXc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

... which was a distraction so Nyla Rose could run up from behind and lay the champion out to announce her presence as Rosa’s first challenger.

It was a letdown for fans who wanted to hear from the wrestler who ended Dr. Britt Baker’s reign last Wednesday, and booking many felt was disrespectful (there’s also criticism of Guerrero’s “fake green card” jab, which is lazy but does fuel Thunder’s babyface message that she belongs in America as much as anyone born here). As Nyla says in this promo she tweeted out, the disrespect was the point:

Hey crybabies You thought that was DISRESPECTFUL to the new World Champion @thunderrosa22? Sorry I didn’t LET you talk. Austin’s MY TOWN, I won the belt here in MY ARENA! I’ll beat you again Rosa, just like the Eliminator last year! @VickieGuerrero #aew #aewdynamite #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/7DfebOXDbp — NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 24, 2022

Which is quality heel work, if for nothing else than Rose claiming Austin as her town while calling the prominent South Texas supermarket chain “Heb” instead of H-E-B. But even while this works on paper as something that makes us want to see the hero kick the villains’ butts, it also feels... disposable. And given the criticism that’s been leveled against Tony Khan for the booking of AEW’s women’s division, giving the start of the new champion’s first feud a couple minutes of TV and a Twitter video is bad optics, if nothing else.

Nyla says her promo will run on Rampage, where she’ll also squash someone to remind us she’s a former champ herself. But they were always going to have an uphill battle selling Rose as a legitimate threat to Rosa’s title. Now they also have to overcome a controversial start to their feud.

Let us know what you think, and here’s the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

CM Punk Sends a Direct a Message to the AEW World Champion

MUST SEE: Jeff Hardy takes Flight in the 8 Man Tornado Tag Match

The Blackpool Combat Club Puts AEW on Notice

.@AdamColePro absolutely steals the victory from @TheLethalJay tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/G8T4JgN9Ls — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

The champ is always down for a fight, even when the odds are against him #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/e6T32CM4RZ — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 24, 2022

.@SammyGuevara promises to give it his all every time he steps in the ring. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/sQmCEQVCES — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

.@swerveconfident is prepared to take away the #FTW Championship away from @starkmanjones in his 2nd hometown this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/uBC08d0xFr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

.@callmekrisstat is absolutely sick and tired of @legitleyla's antics, as she comes to the aid of her friend @thee_red_velvet! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/6JNHYYB5T2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

.@Jade_Cargill plans a celebration fit for a queen as she already anticipates her 30th win in a row!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/G6srjEg4hg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

And just like that, the #JerichoAppreciationSociety pick up their first win at #AEWDynamite tonight! What a night of action it's been here on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/oPCEdhuAC3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 24, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.