Tay & Sammy back-up their claim about what they did with the TNT title

Since their relationship became public last year, Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti have been responding to critics, haters & trolls by flaunting the fact they are attractive people who enjoy having sex with one another.

Now that they’re an on-screen couple, that criticism has become part of AEW kayfabe. And since Sammy lost the TNT title to Scorpio Sky, and Sky’s manager is Dan Lambert, whose character is that of a walking, talking Facebook comments section — it makes sense Lambert should be the trolls’ voice.

That’s how it played out on the Mar. 23 Dynamite. Guevara was in the ring with Conti, delivering a solid babyface promo about how he was going to bounce back from losing the championship by continuing to deliver show-stealing performances. They were interrupted by Lambert & Men of the Year, who declined to give Sammy a rematch, or Tay the tag match she wants (presumably a mixed one involving American Top Team’s Paige VanZant).

In closing the segment by telling the couple they could kiss their preferred matches goodbye, Dan smooched one of the two TNT titles Guevara carried around (Scorpio pleased fans by saying he wouldn’t carry both before swerving us and giving one to Lambert). Sammy & Tay then revealed they’d enjoyed some of that sex they keep reminding us they’re having right where he planted the kiss.

And lest you think they weren’t telling the truth, Conti tweeted out some proof...

Look out NXT. You’ve got competition for the raunchiest show in pro wrestling/sports entertainment.

