Jeff Hardy didn’t waste any time getting his first ‘HOLY S**T!’ moment in AEW

The Mar. 23 AEW Dynamite featured our latest multi-man, no disqualification match for Sting & Darby Allin. And for a change, the 63 year old Icon didn’t do the craziest spot in the match.

That’s because the Stinger and his young partner were teamed with with Team Xtreme themselves. And when things broke down in their Texas Tornado match against The Butcher & The Blade and Private Party, Matt Hardy was left in the arena with his former proteges Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen. With the help of a low blow, Private Party took Matt off the side of the stage with a double side-effect. All three men crashed through some tables far below.

But Brother Nero out-crazied that moments later. Out on the concourse of Cedar Park, Texas’ HEB Center, Sting & Darby laid Butcher & Blade across some merch tables. Jeff Hardy climbed an 18 foot ladder to get on the ledge a few feet above that so he could swanton through everybody down below.

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade!

Back in the ring, Matt & Sting won it with a stereo Scorpion Death Drop and Twist of Fate on Private Party. Which was cool. But it wasn’t what people will be talking about this one for.

