For the second year in a row, AEW is handing out “best of” awards. Unlike 2020, two weekly TV shows were All Elite last year, so these have a new name... The AEW Awards!
Winners will be revealed today (Weds., Mar. 23) at 7 p.m. Eastern, on a show that will stream on YouTube. We’ve embedded that above to make it easy on you.
If you just don’t feel like it, we’ll also have all the winners here in this thread. The categories and nominees announced in advance are below; we’ll bold & italicize the winner (or winners) in each. We’ll also add any Awards they add during the show.
Follow along before Dynamite!
Wrestler of the Year
Bryan Danielson
Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Kenny Omega
Hangman Page
Darby Allin
Hikaru Shida
Miro
Breakout Star Female
Jade Cargill
Jamie Hayter
Tay Conti
Kris Statlander
Red Velvet
Breakout Star Male
Dante Martin
Jungle Boy
Sammy Guevara
Ricky Starks
HOOK
Best Moment on the Mic
CM Punk returns
Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro
Best Twitter Follow
Nyla Rose
Young Bucks
MJF
Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Orange Cassidy
Biggest Beatdown
Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Biggest Surprise
Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
The formation of the Pinnacle
Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW
Biggest WTF Moment
Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
MJF’s Long Island homecoming
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order
High Flyer
Penta El Zero M
Dante Martin
Rey Fenix
PAC
Riho
Best AEW Fashion Moment
Tay Conti at Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
Chris Jericho as Painmaker
The Super Elite as the Tune Squad
Best Tag Team Brawl
Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
Best Mic Duel
MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert
