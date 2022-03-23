 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AEW Awards 2021 live stream, results

By Sean Rueter
For the second year in a row, AEW is handing out “best of” awards. Unlike 2020, two weekly TV shows were All Elite last year, so these have a new name... The AEW Awards!

Winners will be revealed today (Weds., Mar. 23) at 7 p.m. Eastern, on a show that will stream on YouTube. We’ve embedded that above to make it easy on you.

If you just don’t feel like it, we’ll also have all the winners here in this thread. The categories and nominees announced in advance are below; we’ll bold & italicize the winner (or winners) in each. We’ll also add any Awards they add during the show.

Follow along before Dynamite!

Wrestler of the Year

Bryan Danielson
Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Kenny Omega
Hangman Page
Darby Allin
Hikaru Shida
Miro

Breakout Star Female

Jade Cargill
Jamie Hayter
Tay Conti
Kris Statlander
Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male

Dante Martin
Jungle Boy
Sammy Guevara
Ricky Starks
HOOK

Best Moment on the Mic

CM Punk returns
Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega
Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh
MJF thinks the Midwest is mid
Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow

Nyla Rose
Young Bucks
MJF
Dr. Britt Baker DMD
Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown

Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip
Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out
The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts
Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson
Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut
Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man
The formation of the Pinnacle
Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley
Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment

Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe
MJF’s Long Island homecoming
Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive
NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)
Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer

Penta El Zero M
Dante Martin
Rey Fenix
PAC
Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment

Tay Conti at Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket
Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress
Chris Jericho as Painmaker
The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match
Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0
Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals
NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel

MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve
Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho
The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay
Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson
The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert

