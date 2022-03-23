For the second year in a row, AEW is handing out “best of” awards. Unlike 2020, two weekly TV shows were All Elite last year, so these have a new name... The AEW Awards!

Winners will be revealed today (Weds., Mar. 23) at 7 p.m. Eastern, on a show that will stream on YouTube. We’ve embedded that above to make it easy on you.

If you just don’t feel like it, we’ll also have all the winners here in this thread. The categories and nominees announced in advance are below; we’ll bold & italicize the winner (or winners) in each. We’ll also add any Awards they add during the show.

Follow along before Dynamite!

Wrestler of the Year

Bryan Danielson

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Kenny Omega

Hangman Page

Darby Allin

Hikaru Shida

Miro

Breakout Star Female

Jade Cargill

Jamie Hayter

Tay Conti

Kris Statlander

Red Velvet

Breakout Star Male

Dante Martin

Jungle Boy

Sammy Guevara

Ricky Starks

HOOK

Best Moment on the Mic

CM Punk returns

Bryan Danielson calls out Kenny Omega

Dr. Britt Baker DMD welcomes fans to Brittsburgh

MJF thinks the Midwest is mid

Eddie Kingston is sent to punish Miro

Best Twitter Follow

Nyla Rose

Young Bucks

MJF

Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Orange Cassidy

Biggest Beatdown

Men of the Year send Darby Allin on a trip

Bryan Danielson kicks Colt Cabana’s tooth out

The Pinnacle takes down the Inner Circle at Blood and Guts

Hangman Adam Page goes 60 with Bryan Danielson

Thunder Rosa takes down Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Biggest Surprise

Adam Cole & Bryan Danielson’s debut

Darby Allin’s return as the Invisible man

The formation of the Pinnacle

Young Bucks turn on Jon Moxley

Mercedes Martinez arrives in AEW

Biggest WTF Moment

Matt Jackson’s tacked Travis Scott shoe

MJF’s Long Island homecoming

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston take a drive

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Hangman Adam Page turns down the Dark Order

High Flyer

Penta El Zero M

Dante Martin

Rey Fenix

PAC

Riho

Best AEW Fashion Moment

Tay Conti at Full Gear

Dr. Britt Baker DMD’s Brittsburgh jacket

Hikaru Shida’s anniversary dress

Chris Jericho as Painmaker

The Super Elite as the Tune Squad

Best Tag Team Brawl

Young Bucks vs. Lucha Brothers steel cage match

Lance Archer & Minoru Suzuki vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2point0

Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express tag team eliminator finals

NYE street fight (Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs. Bunny & Penelope Ford)

Best Mic Duel

MJF and CM Punk on Thanksgiving Eve

Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Ruby Soho

The Inner Circle and the Pinnacle have a parlay

Hangman Adam Page meets Bryan Danielson

The Inner Circle call out Dan Lambert