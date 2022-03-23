AEW Rankings (Mar. 23, 2022): Challengers lining up in women’s division with new #1

AEW released their latest rankings (Mar. 23, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Wardlow is out as #1 after losing to Scorpio Sky last week. MJF’s butler is actually gone altogether from the rankings. Lance Archer is the new man atop the charts. The Murderhawk Monster and Sammy Guevara both moved up one spot with the drop of Wardlow. Jay Lethal crashed the party into #3 propelled by victory over JD Drake on Dark. Adam Cole remains steady at #4. Will Hobbs is back in the mix at #5.

Lethal will get a chance to test his status when he competes against Cole on Dynamite.

Women:

Thunder Rosa is the new champ after dethroning Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Baker fell to #4 as a result. Serena Deeb is the new #1, and Nyla Rose came out of nowhere at #2. Red Velvet beat Leyla Hirsch last week, so they swapped spots. Anna Jay was bounced out from #4.

Challengers are lining up for Thunder Rosa. Deeb is a nemesis from the NWA days. The Professor was the one to take the NWA women’s title from Thunder. Deeb retained the NWA belt on AEW programming as well. Deeb holds a 2-1 record in that personal series. Nyla Rose was victorious in her only one-on-one match against Thunder Rosa back during a #1 contender tournament. Baker will most likely want a championship rematch with Thunder Rosa also.

Tag Team:

Private Party is out from #3 after losing to the Hardys, and Top Flight is in as the replacement. The Martin brothers have defeated Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash, Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth of the Wingmen, and the motley duo of Luther & Serpentico. The rest of the bunch had no changes.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?