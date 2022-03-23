Thunder Rosa’s passionate AEW championship celebration speech may make you cry

Thunder Rosa came to AEW, she saw the AEW Women’s World Championship, and she conquered Dr. Britt Baker DMD inside a steel cage to win gold last week on Dynamite. The ‘Road to’ video this week focused on Thunder Rosa’s evening with a fantastic celebration speech.

Reading the transcript alone doesn’t do the promo justice. I encourage watching the video to feel the passion exuding from Thunder’s delivery. The visual is awesome as well. She’s saying all this with blood stained over her face-paint. [Editor’s note: italicized text is translated from Spanish]

Thunder Rosa: Seems like my life has never been easy, and tonight was another night in where things were not easy for me. I’ve been here in this country for 20 years. Every year, I have struggled with being accepted. But tonight, all those thumbtacks didn’t hurt. The blood that is coming out of this fucking face mean nothing. I have worked so hard for this moment, and nobody, absolutely nobody, is going to take this away from me. Thank you to everybody, every single person that was out there cheering for me with signs, with your face painted, with your t-shirts. I could feel your energy, and I could feel that you believe just as much as I believe in me. And today, I make myself proud. I make my family proud. I made my country proud. And now I’m going to bring what a [leader] needs to bring to this women’s division, which is vision, respect, and dignity. La Mera Mera arrived to stay, and La Mera Mera arrived to earn the respect of the whole world.

That is a badass little speech from Thunder Rosa. It is easy to feel the emotion. Her message makes me want to run through a wall to achieve personal goals. Credit to the AEW production team for adding the perfect soundtrack for this situation. If they ever gimmick a Braveheart mashup, then Thunder Rosa is my pick as William Wallace.

