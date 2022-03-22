Watch AEW Dark Episode 135

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 22, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. The Acclaimed
- Karam vs. Tony Nese
- Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels
- Kaci Lennox vs. Nyla Rose
- Sotheara Chhun & Tony Vincita vs. Varsity Blonds
- Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju
- A.F.O.’s The Butcher & The Blade vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo
- The Wingmen’s JD Drake vs. Jay Lethal
- Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey
- Abadon vs. Angelica Risk
- A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi
- Brick City Boyz vs. Gunn Club
Enjoy the show!
