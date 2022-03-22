Watch AEW Dark Episode 135

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 22, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

The Factory’s Anthony Ogogo vs. Ray Jaz

Fuego Del Sol vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis vs. The Acclaimed

Karam vs. Tony Nese

Mercedes Martinez vs. Gemma Jewels

Kaci Lennox vs. Nyla Rose

Sotheara Chhun & Tony Vincita vs. Varsity Blonds

Blake Christian vs. Rohit Raju

A.F.O.’s The Butcher & The Blade vs. Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo

The Wingmen’s JD Drake vs. Jay Lethal

Marina Shafir vs. Leila Grey

Abadon vs. Angelica Risk

A.Q.A vs. Valentina Rossi

Brick City Boyz vs. Gunn Club

Enjoy the show!