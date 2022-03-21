 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 55

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 21, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Julia Hart vs. Skye Blue
  • Top Flight vs. Chaos Project
  • The Bunny & Emi Sakura vs. Ruby Soho & Anna Jay
  • Gunn Club vs. Aaron Mercer & Masada
  • The Factory vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Stu Grayson & John Silver
  • Nyla Rose vs. Robyn Renegade

Enjoy the show!

