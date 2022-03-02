Two matches announced for The Buy-In, Revolution card almost final

We’re just days away from AEW’s next PPV, Sun., Mar. 6’s Revolution. But there is one more show — a live edition of Rampage — between now and then. And that show will directly impact the weekend card.

There’s one spot left in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, and it’ll be filled by either Christian Cage or Ethan Page. Those men will face-off Friday night in Orlando, with the winner joining Keith Lee, Wardlow, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in the fight for a future TNT title shot.

Rampage will also feature a “warm-up” for Lee, and the latest edition of Professor Serena Deeb’s 5-Minute Challenge. When it’s time for the main event, that will feature three men in a trios match on Sunday. Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin will be partners with Sting at Revolution, but on Friday Guevara will defend the TNT championship against Allin and one of their PPV opponents, Andrade El Ídolo.

Another Rampage regular will be in action on Sunday, as the story of HOOK and QT Marshall pays off in a match on The Buy-In. Kris Statlander’s beef with Leyla Hirsch will also be featured on that free pre-show.

Here’s the (almost) final line-up for Revolution:

- Hangman Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World championship - CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match - Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson - Dr. Britt Baker (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World title - reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team championship - Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston - Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Stark vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage or Ethan Page in the Face of the Revolution ladder match for a future TNT title shot - Sting, Sammy Guevara & Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy in a Tornado Trios match - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the TBS title - HOOK vs. QT Marshall (The Buy-In) - Leyla Hirsch vs. Kris Statlander (The Buy-In)

Ready to spend your weekend with AEW?