Two Elite teams will challenge Jurassic Express at Revolution

Last Wednesday, reDRagon qualified to be one of the teams challenging Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag titles at Revolution. But the match is a Triple Threat, and the second set of challengers was determined in a Casino Tag Team Royale on the Mar. 2 Dynamite.

What’s a “Casino Tag Team Royale”? It’s a Royal Rumble, with tag teams. There was news from the start of this one, as Top Flight & FTR were teams 1 & 2 — meaning Darius Martin returned to join his brother Dante.

It's #TopFlight making their comeback after @DariusMartin612 was sidelined for over a year due to injury! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UxkxrCstki — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

The Acclaimed were out next, which gave Anthony Bowens a chance to reference a hit show on one of TBS’ fellow WarnerMedia-owned networks, his boss’ HUGE announcement from the opening of tonight’s show in Jacksonville, and the bad Kane tweet the AEW World champ dunked on over the weekend.

Everybody loves #TheAcclaimed! They're the next team here at the Casino Tag Team Royale and join #FTR and #TopFlight in the ring! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/PBdq12NsZn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

From there, the ring gradually filled up over the course of the next couple segments. It was a lot of battle royal, especially considering we just had one last week. But Tony Khan has to get his super-sized roster screen time any way he can.

The final three surviving teams were the two that started it, and the last team eliminated last week — The Young Bucks. Darius Martin & Cash Wheeler both went out on a Martin hurricanrana, then Matt & Nick Jackson took out Dax Harwood. Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly’s arrival helped distract Harwood, and Adam Cole’s boys had a front row seats as Darius eliminated Nick.

Suspense followed, but a low blow set-up a superkick that allowed Matt to put the other half of Top Flight on the floor.

Now Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus will have to face two Elite teams at the PPV on Sun., Mar. 6. Like their chances?

