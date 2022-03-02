AEW Rewind: Adam Cole wins BTE Championship, Angelico injury update, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

There was no ‘Road to’ video this week. In it’s place was a compilation of the personal explanations for music on the Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1 album featuring Anthony Ogogo, Kiera Hogan, Lee Moriarty, Will Hobbs, Lee Johnson, Anthony Bowens, Shawn Dean, and Sonny Kiss.

Angelico has been missing from the screen lately. It turns out that he tore his ACL and meniscus. The smooth dancing man is recovering faster than anticipated. Angelico’s physical therapy includes balancing on top of the jungle gym.

Official Announcement: Unfortunately the bad news is I can confirm the rumors. I suffered a torn ACL and meniscus at the end of 2021.

The good news as you can see below, is that my recovery is well ahead of schedule and my return to the ring is just around the corner!

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Matt Hardy blew a gasket at another AHFO defeat. This time, Jora Johl lost to Lay Lethal. Afterward, Hardy entered the ring, threw the tablet at Johl, and shoved assistant Jose. Hardy warned that if Johl doesn’t do something impressive soon, then his spot in the AHFO will be deleted.

What does @jorajohl’s future look like in the #AHFO? @MATTHARDYBRAND delivers some stern words.

Jose blamed Hardy’s outburst on drugs.

The Wingmen provided Spring cleaning fashion tips. JD Drake was the most helpful. If you drink a bunch of beer, then you’ll look good in your own mind.

The set list has been released for the AEW live concert on March 5.

Being the Elite

“Young Bucks, Please Go Home…”, Ep. 296 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks were lost and confused in search of something to eat. The background showed then standing in front of WWE headquarters.

The Bucks soaked in the glory of their pictures on big rig trucks.

Matt Jackson bought new sneakers to replace his stolen ones.

Tony Schiavone pitched to be EVP to replace the spot left open by Cody Rhodes’ departure. Matt dumped Tony’s folder in the trash and refused to hire anyone. Nick dubbed himself CBO.

Flip Gordon in the house. Matt held him in place for a double superkick from Nick and Adam Cole. Alex Reynolds and John Silver hit their finisher on Flip as a welcome back party.

Commercial for Mark Sterling as lawyer for hire.

Reynolds and Silver had Cole’s back for his championship fight. It turned out to be the BTE Championship against Matt Lee. Cole won 4-3 in a best-of-7 game of high card to become new BTE champion.

Footage of the Bucks in the tag team battle royale.

Ryan Nemeth interviewed Chris Adonis (fka Chris Masters). Adonis left during the introduction once he realized he wasn’t speaking with Dolph.

ESPN interviewed the Bucks about sneakers.

Arn Anderson clotheslined Nemeth during an Elevation match. Cut to Nemeth with a promo from Venice Beach. If you mess with him, then you mess with his Hollywood friends.

Hangman Page confronted Reynolds and Silver about the rumor of sleeping with Adam Cole. The Dark Order duo admitted to the dirty deed, but no penetration took place. Hangman wanted to know they would be a cohesive unit for the 6-man against Cole and reDRagon. Reynolds and Silver were hard for Hangman. They were with Cole to fill the void of Hangman’s absence. The trio exited to practice meat spins.

Danhausen was filling his pockets with condiments again when Christopher Daniels informed him that his contract had a condiment provision to stock up all he wants. Orange Cassidy handed CD a pair of sunglasses then disappeared.

Matt Hardy was eager for the results of his drug test last week. The Bucks knew it would be negative after tasting his organic urine, so they tried to hide the results and offer something else. Matt Jackson proposed inducting Hardy into the AEW Hall of Fame, which would have been a little corner in the ROH Hall of Fame. Hardy inquired if his brother would be there as well. When they Bucks said no, Hardy passed on the offer.

The Bucks announced an AEW live show in their hometown area. AEW comes to Ontario, California on June 3.

Matt was in airplane showing off his sneakers again.

