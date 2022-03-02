Tony Khan explains why he didn’t extend Cody Rhodes’ AEW contract

AEW’s Revolution PPV is coming up this Sun., Mar. 6 from Orlando, and the company’s owner, president, and booker Tony Khan held a media call this afternoon to promote the show.

TK first dealt with a question about his latest HUGE announcement tonight (Mar. 2) on Dynamite, but he didn’t want to give us much more than he has already. We’ll find out after 8pm ET on TBS.

Some of his more interesting answers were to questions about Cody Rhodes. Khan reiterated his gratitude and well wishes for Cody & his wife Brandi, who left AEW last month after helping found the company in 2019. He also went into a little more depth on why he opted not to extend Rhodes’ contract like he did with fellow founders & EVPs The Young Bucks:

“I don’t want to get too deep into it because a lot of this is personal between me and him, but I tried to reach a longer agreement with him beyond what we had for the option years. It sounded like at one point we were going to, honestly, and when we couldn’t settle on it, the last thing I want to do is keep somebody here that isn’t going to want to be here. “It didn’t look like we were going to get a longer deal done, and I would have loved to have done it and I have a lot of respect for him. But when we didn’t come to terms on that, it made it pretty clear where we were going to end up on things. That being said, I’ve said nothing but respectful stuff about Cody and I’ll continue to.”

It’s our latest confirmation that split had at least as much to do with differing visions of AEW’s future as it did money, if not more so. We’re still waiting on Cody’s next move, but answers like this make it clear anyone holding onto a sliver of hope he might return to AEW should be prepared for disappointment.

Other items TK covered on the call: