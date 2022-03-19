A public service announcement from Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Since dropping the AEW Women’s World championship to Thunder Rosa on the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. has kept working. And we don’t just mean seeing patients, either — although the fact she was right back to dentistry immediately after her steel cage match on Wednesday night (Mar. 16).

It started with a message on Thursday morning:

While others relax & recover on their day off, I’m just leaving the dental office for the day – bruised and cut up, on 2 hours of sleep after traveling halfway across the country. I might have lost, but I gave you all the best damn women’s championship reign that none of you undeserving idiots will appreciate until I’m champion again. This will always be my division. To all those I paved the way wave for, you’re welcome. -DMD

That led to a succinct answer for critics wondering why Baker was still working as a dentist when she’s one of AEW’s big stars:

No. I don’t have to. I chose to because I’m a fucking rockstar at two careers, not just one. #ROLEMODEL #DMD https://t.co/qdOtXlSGEi — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 18, 2022

And after some skepticism about the thumbtacks from fans, the good doctor dropped this PSA...

Heartfelt message from Britt Baker. pic.twitter.com/9oseXKAbk1 — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) March 19, 2022

“I normally would never do this, but you guys are pissing me off saying the thumbtacks we use are like gimmicked, or fake, or whatever. This is where the tacks go in the skin, and this is what happens when they slide around, and slip out and slip back in. So — kindly fuck off.”

Any questions?