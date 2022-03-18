Tony Khan books FTR/Briscoes for ROH Supercard

We’ll have to wait and see if Jay Briscoe’s latest apology for his past homophobic comments changes anyone’s mind at WarnerMedia. But while Tony Khan’s been blocked from bringing The Briscoes to AEW, he does own another wrestling promotion now — Ring of Honor. And Jay & Mark just happen to hold ROH’s Tag titles (for the 12th time).

TK confirmed earlier today (Mar. 18) on Busted Open that he’s booking the Supercard of Honor PPV that was already announced for Fri., April 1 in Garland, Texas (more on that in a second). Now he’s announced he’ll use that platform to book the tag team dream match many fans have been wanting for months... or at least since FTR crashed the Briscoes’ celebration at Final Battle in December.

It's OFFICIAL, @TonyKhan has booked the match fans have been waiting for, 1st TIME EVER #ROH World Tag Team Title #BRISCOES (c) vs @LuchaLibreAAA Tag Team Champs #FTR @ ROH Supercard of Honor, Fri 4/1 at 8pm ET LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, #HonorClub & @FiteTV https://t.co/Zc5a6OWcJ1 pic.twitter.com/9CEEZex0Ot — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 18, 2022

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler may just be the first AEW talents coming to the greater Dallas area on the eve of WrestleMania 38, though. Back to those Busted Open remarks, while TK admits he’s not crazy about the show going head-to-head with Rampage’s broadcast that night, that show will be pre-taped. So he’ll be free to bring in some members of his main roster that have ties to ROH...

“It wouldn’t have been my first choice for the scheduling, necessarily. In two weeks, it will be a crowded Friday of wrestling. I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think it’s important for me, because they sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans, to still do the show. “I see it as a transitional show in many ways and I’m really excited about. It’s the first show under new management and a transition show for — I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great new Ring of Honor television product, a weekly series, wherever it does air or stream. “This is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it but also pay respect to the great Ring of Honor traditions and history with some of the top stars from recent Ring of Honor and great wrestlers who have been in Ring of Honor historically. Am I going to be able to take everyone from AEW and bring them there? No, but I think there is a cool way to use some of the great wrestlers in AEW who will be available and make this a great show.”

There’s a lot of guys on the All Elite roster with Ring of Honor roots. Could we see some of the biggest names, like The Young Bucks, Bryan Danielson, or CM Punk on the card opposite not only Rampage, but also SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony?

Here’s a look at what is booked for Supercard:

- Jonathan Gresham (who’s rumored to be signing with one or both of TK’s companies) vs. Bandido to unify the ROH World championship - The Briscoes (c) vs. FTR for the ROH Tag titles - Alex Zayne vs. Swerve Strickland

Buckle up, scripted fight fans. It could be a wild weekend.