Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight immediately following the NCAA tournament (around 11:30 pm ET) on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

The main event of tonight’s card is Keith Lee versus Max Caster, with Team Taz probably looming somewhere in the background.

Also set for tonight’s card: Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch, Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, and House of Black vs. Bear Country & Fuego del Sol.

Come right back here at 11:30 pm ET (or whenever the NCAA tournament finishes) when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 18