The Young Bucks dunk on CYN’s stupid rules

Most of the wrestling world had some fun dunking on the very stupid rules revealed yesterday by EC3’s new CYN wrestling promotion. With groundbreaking concepts like the chaotic PROJECT PIT, a heavy reliance on unnecessary quotation marks, and Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) talking down to fans on Twitter by calling them marks, I’m sure the money will be flowing into EC3’s fight club in no time at all.

The one rule in particular that got a lot of attention was the ban on superkicks, tope suicidas, and Canadian Destroyers. Do EC3 and company have a bone to pick with someone?

It was only a matter of time until the Young Bucks got in on the fun. And that’s exactly what Matt and Nick Jackson have done with their new Twitter bio:

I happen to be a big fan of that thing where you run away from opponent in corner and do that dumb slide thing, so I’m glad the Young Bucks won the fight within themselves and are keeping an open mind about it.