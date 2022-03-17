AEW Rampage spoilers for Mar. 18: Keith Lee, Darby, House of Black, more!

AEW rolled into Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Mar. 18) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Darby Allin beat The Butcher via count out. After the match, the Andrade Family Office came out to go after Darby Allin and Sting. The Hardys made the save. They also challenged Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade to an 8-man tornado tag match next week on Dynamite against The Hardys, Sting, and Allin.

Red Velvet beat Leyla Hirsch. The finish saw Kris Statlander come out to stop Hirsch from cheating, leading to Velvet winning with a roll up.

Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King were victorious over Bear Country & Fuego del Sol. The House of Black did a lot of cool moves and were heavily cheered.

Keith Lee pinned Max Caster in the main event match. Caster mentioned Ted Cruz in his entrance rap. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks tried to attack Lee after the match, but Swerve Strickland made the save.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?