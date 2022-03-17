The Hardys’ AEW debut was a blast

Not that there was ever much doubt, but after their first televised match together since 2019, we can confirm...

Watching Matt & Jeff Hardy wrestle as a team is really, really fun.

Heap some praise on Private Party, for sure. They’ve found their groove as a heel team, and were great foils on both the big spots and the little moments in their St. Patrick’s Day Slam showdown with the duo AEW calls The Hardys. Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen’s built the heat up perfectly for the hot tag to Jeff.

The San Antonio crowd deserves a shout out, too. They were great all night, but were absolutely rabid to see the Charismatic Enigma do his thing.

Matt & Jeff are immediately set-up to continue working with the Andrade Family Office, which means matches with The Butcher & The Blade, and probably El Ídolo & a TBD partner. We’re also going to get a friendly competition with The Hardys allies Sting & Darby Allin soon, and seeing Brother Nero throw down with the wrestler everyone says is a younger version of him should be a blast.

The Hardys triumphant return is below, along with the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

The Hardy’s Make Their AEW Tag Team Debut

Welcome to the Era of Sports Entertainment in AEW

Thunder Rosa is the New AEW Women’s Champion

And @adamcolepro LOWERS THE BOOM and GETS THE VICTORY! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/oY89DcgvN3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

The fight in @WheelerYuta is undeniable, refusing to give up! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/b0i1yDEsk2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Lot of egos in one building, this ought to get interesting #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/FxV8XEK9jL — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022

The dirtiest of tactics by @The_MJF unfolding after @RealWardlow endured a total assault! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EU8oFvELFc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

Who in the #AEW Women's Locker Room will be next to step in the ring attempting to break @Jade_Cargill's (29-0) winning streak?!



Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/HpBRGSbqDg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

.@Thee_Red_Velvet plans on putting a stop to a woman she knows very well @LegitLeyla this FRIDAY at #AEWRampage!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PZfny4bULr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

