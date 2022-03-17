The Hardys’ AEW debut was a blast

Not that there was ever much doubt, but after their first televised match together since 2019, we can confirm...
Watching Matt & Jeff Hardy wrestle as a team is really, really fun.
Heap some praise on Private Party, for sure. They’ve found their groove as a heel team, and were great foils on both the big spots and the little moments in their St. Patrick’s Day Slam showdown with the duo AEW calls The Hardys. Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen’s built the heat up perfectly for the hot tag to Jeff.
The San Antonio crowd deserves a shout out, too. They were great all night, but were absolutely rabid to see the Charismatic Enigma do his thing.
This sold out crowd was READY for the @JEFFHARDYBRAND Swanton Bomb #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/2sDJ1NIYQ5— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022
Matt & Jeff are immediately set-up to continue working with the Andrade Family Office, which means matches with The Butcher & The Blade, and probably El Ídolo & a TBD partner. We’re also going to get a friendly competition with The Hardys allies Sting & Darby Allin soon, and seeing Brother Nero throw down with the wrestler everyone says is a younger version of him should be a blast.
The Hardys triumphant return is below, along with the rest of the highlights from last night’s Dynamite. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- The Hardy’s Make Their AEW Tag Team Debut
- Welcome to the Era of Sports Entertainment in AEW
- Thunder Rosa is the New AEW Women’s Champion
Uhh.... Triple Moonsault?! #AEWDynamite #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/ctllvO1YVu— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022
And @adamcolepro LOWERS THE BOOM and GETS THE VICTORY! Tune in to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/oY89DcgvN3— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
.@starkmanjones & @TrueWillieHobbs give a stiff warning to @realkeithlee about showing up this Friday on #AEWRampage when #Limitless goes one-on-one against #Acclaimed's @PlatinumMax.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS! pic.twitter.com/dJJH2jZsjm
Is @callmekrisstat trying to send a message after #AEWRevolution #BuyIn loss against @LegitLeyla?— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS! pic.twitter.com/x1ICnvdy5T
The fight in @WheelerYuta is undeniable, refusing to give up! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/b0i1yDEsk2— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Gotta love @WheelerYuta not backing down here #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/y9BmyAPJbs— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022
After #FTR fired @TullyBFTR last week, @youngbucks are convinced @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR will only ever be "The Second Best Tag Team in #AEW".— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS pic.twitter.com/H0PzxWI9kZ
Lot of egos in one building, this ought to get interesting #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/FxV8XEK9jL— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022
.@serenadeeb welcomes @shidahikaru back with "open arms" vowing to end Shida's career.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS pic.twitter.com/gaEIrxvpWU
A confrontation of sorts between @RealWardlow and @AmericanTopTeam (@PaigeVanZant and husband @austinv170mma)! #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Zsy7SMBtZg— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
.@RealWardlow's got some company @The_MJF @ShawnSpears #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam pic.twitter.com/Jn7PysDE0a— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 17, 2022
The dirtiest of tactics by @The_MJF unfolding after @RealWardlow endured a total assault! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EU8oFvELFc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Who in the #AEW Women's Locker Room will be next to step in the ring attempting to break @Jade_Cargill's (29-0) winning streak?!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/HpBRGSbqDg
.@Thee_Red_Velvet plans on putting a stop to a woman she knows very well @LegitLeyla this FRIDAY at #AEWRampage!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022
Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam on TBS! pic.twitter.com/PZfny4bULr
