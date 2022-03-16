Thunder Rosa ends Britt Baker’s reign in bloody steel cage war

At last year’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam, Thunder Rosa defeated Dr. Britt Baker in a bloody Lights Out match that changed the narrative about AEW’s women’s division.

A year later, Baker’s been carrying the company’s Women’s World title for more than nine months. But her defenses have involved increasing levels of interference by her various henchwomen. So for their second Dynamite main event on this year’s St. Paddy’s Day show, they were locked in a steel cage.

Booking 101 said this was the place to do the change. Rosa was the victim of Jaime Hayter & Rebel’s involvement at Revolution, and AEW was in her adopted hometown of San Antonio. Tony Khan also brought in a female mariachi group to give the challenger a special entrance.

Baker’s Scott Hall tribute gear was too sweet, too.

It was alll La Mera Mera at the start, as the dentist tried to escape and paid for that decision. It wasn’t long until Britt was wearing the same crimson mask that went viral last year.

When Baker fought back, Rosa was bloodied as well. But it still looked like her night... until she dodged a superkick and referee Paul Turner was taken out.

Rosa got two three counts without a ref in the ring, but Britt probably lost out on one too. Aubrey Edwards was running in to replace Turner when Baker hit an avalanche air raid crash onto a pile of chairs, and only got to two before Rosa kicked out.

From there, D.M.D. ended up taking a back bump onto a chair structure she’d built:

When that didn’t end it, a bag of thumbtacks came out. Rosa escaped a lockjaw with an assist from the tacks, and both women were covered in them soon after.

Hayter & Rebel never showed, and a Fire Thunder Driver finally ended the match — and the reign of D.M.D.

Hell of a match, and the right result. Giving us the obvious isn’t a bad thing.

