MJF gets revenge on Wardlow, and Scorpio Sky keeps TNT title

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Wardlow and Scorpio Sky.

With the help of Dan Lambert, Paige VanZant, and his Men of the Year partner Ethan Page, Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT championship. The big guy won the Face of the Revolution match, and cut ties with Maxwell Jacob Friedman & The Pinnacle. The first thing earned Wardlow a shot at Scorp’s new belt. The latter cost him his first title win in AEW.

The match was even for a while, with the champ’s team helping to wound the bigger wrestler. But eventually Mr. Mayhem began his Powerbomb Symphony, and that was when Shawn Spear’s hit the ramp with his chairs. The Chairman’s distraction allowed Wardlow’s former boss to slip in, and send War Dog into the ring post. Sky used that opening to retain his belt.

.@The_MJF just drove @RealWardlow's face into the ring post and @ScorpioSky steals the victory and retains his title! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/rW8xuX8sHm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

American Top Team swarmed to continue the attack post match, and Max almost got the powerbomb fans have been longing to see. But the Chairman made the save...

...then the numbers proved too much. After PVZ’s husband Austin Vanderford locked in a choke, Spears nailed Wardlow with a chair to the head (he got his arms up). MJF paid of Lambert & company...

The dirtiest of tactics by @The_MJF unfolding after @RealWardlow endured a total assault! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EU8oFvELFc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

...then he struck with his Dynamite Diamond ring — the very implement Wardlow helped CM Punk beat Friedman with at Revolution.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on tonight’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite here.