Wheeler Yuta tries to join Regal, Danielson & Moxley

Best Friends gave the team of Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson a hell of a fight on the Mar. 16 episode of AEW Dynamite. It also gave us their manager, William Regal, on commentary — and the greatest line in the history of our sport...

As my friend & colleague Claire tweeted, “Excalibur explaining Danhausen to William Regal, what a world.”

Wheeler Yuta ended up tapping out to a Mox choke hold, but not until he survived a Regalplex from the American Dragon, and won over the San Antonio crowd.

The fight in @WheelerYuta is undeniable, refusing to give up! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/b0i1yDEsk2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

That inspired Yuta to walk away from Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & the Very Nice, Very Evil One after the match. The youngster offered his hand to Regal, and got a slap in the face in return.

Wheeler didn’t back down though, and the old Villain conferred with his team in the ring. Could we have the first recruit to Regal’s Rogues Gallery?

