AEW Rankings (Mar. 16, 2022): Wardlow’s world

AEW released their latest rankings (Mar. 16, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Wardlow remains steady at #1. With Scorpio Sky as the new TNT champion, Sammy Guevara slid over to #3. Dante Martin dropped from #2 to #5 after losing to Hangman Page in a world title contest. Lance Archer increased his stock two spots into #2. Adam Cole fell one place to #4. Will Hobbs was bounced out from the top 5.

There is guaranteed to be a new #1 next week. Wardlow competes against Sky for TNT gold on Dynamite. Win or lose, Wardlow will not be in top position for the next round of rankings.

Women:

Thunder Rosa handed Leyla Hirsch her first singles loss this year. As a result, Thunder is #1 again, and Hirsch fell from the top perch into #3. Serena Deeb moved into #2. Anna Jay and Red Velvet carry over from last week.

Much like the men, there will be a new #1 next week. Thunder Rosa challenges Dr. Britt Baker DMD for the AEW Women’s World Championship inside a steel cage on Dynamite.

Tag Team:

The Dark Order duo of Alex Reynolds & John Silver shot up to the top from #4 as the new #1. Gunn Club, Private Party, and FTR hold the fort at #2, #3, and #5. The Acclaimed dipped down from #1 to #4 after defeat at the hands of Jurassic Express.

The chaff should be cleared out pretty soon from the tag team rankings with super squads now in the mix. I wouldn’t put money on any of the top 4 to beat Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley or the Hardy Boys. There are also the Young Bucks, reDRagon, and Santana & Ortiz who should be making moves up the ladder.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?