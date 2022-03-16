AEW Rewind: Scorpio Sky living the dream, Jeff Hardy flashback with Sammy Guevara, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Scorpio Sky versus Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Dr. Britt Baker DMD versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and the Hardy Boys reunion. Sky spoke about making his deceased parents proud. Baker wants to protect AEW by not allowing a carny bamboozler to win the women’s title. Jeff Hardy plans to make the most of his time left in professional wrestling, and he can do that in AEW.

Sky is living the dream by winning the TNT title. He made clear that the champ will only carry one belt going forward.

I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network, @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/O5vp37AqVB — Scorpio Sky (@ScorpioSky) March 11, 2022

Thunder Rosa received hometown perks by visiting a San Antonio Spurs game.

.@spurs welcomed San Antonio native & #AEW Star @thunderrosa22 tonight ahead of this WEDNESDAY’s #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE at 8/7c on TBS when Thunder battles Champ @RealBrittBaker for AEW Women’s World Championship in a Cage Match at the @FreemanColiseum! pic.twitter.com/GkZH7B0eIU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

Flashback to Jeff Hardy with young Sammy Guevara.

Who woulda thought @sammyguevara and @JEFFHARDYBRAND would now be coworkers pic.twitter.com/FKtSwoE5m8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 14, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH is paying off for Josh Woods. The current ROH Pure titleholder picked up his first win in AEW as Woods steamrolled AC Adams. Woods was interviewed after his win to put over the excitement of ROH’s future with the Pure division. The champ looks forward to wrestling against great competition from AEW.

After his first win in #AEW, @tonyschiavone24 speaks to @WoodsIsTheGoods about his outlook for the future

Tune in here for all the #AEWDark action!

▶️ https://t.co/EAee0uSaOV pic.twitter.com/f7oHjqGe8V — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022

Being the Elite

“Jeff Hardy” - Being The Elite, Ep. 298 (here) featured:

Backstage footage of Jeff Hardy’s surprise arrival to AEW with the Young Bucks dancing.

Bucks and Brandon Cutler discussing shaving their beards into goatees.

Sexy pose montage from the Bucks.

Bucks signed action figure merch.

Adam Cole successfully retained the BTE Championship against Jose in a game of Blackjack.

Howdy Price hallucinated about winning his hat back from -1 in a ladder match.

John Silver did 100 pelvic thrusts. As the Dark Order chatted gleefully, Alex Reynolds was brooding on the side. Hangman Page was too busy to hang out.

Ryan Nemeth recovered from blood day.

Leva Bates kept slapping JD Drake’s tender body when looking for Peter Avalon.

The Bucks put over Matt and Jeff. 2point0 accepted the compliments, but the Bucks were actually talking to the Hardy Boys. The Hardys are in AEW to win the tag titles, and they won’t let the Bucks stop them.

Nick Jackson received a large payout from the casino.

We’ll close with news of a merch sale at the AEW shop. Use promo code GREEN to get 20% off starting at 7 pm ET Wednesday night for 24 hours.

It’s your lucky day! The St. Paddy’s Day Flash Sale begins TONIGHT at 7pm ET! You will be able to use code: GREEN at that time to save 20% on your order at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! The sale will run for 24 hours! #shopaew #aew #aewdynamite #aewrampage pic.twitter.com/k6RdWyMhli — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) March 16, 2022

Chris Jericho didn’t waste any time with a new shirt for the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Hangman Page scored a Street Fighter crossover.