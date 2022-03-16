 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AEW Rewind: Scorpio Sky living the dream, Jeff Hardy flashback with Sammy Guevara, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Scorpio Sky versus Wardlow for the TNT Championship, Dr. Britt Baker DMD versus Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and the Hardy Boys reunion. Sky spoke about making his deceased parents proud. Baker wants to protect AEW by not allowing a carny bamboozler to win the women’s title. Jeff Hardy plans to make the most of his time left in professional wrestling, and he can do that in AEW.

Sky is living the dream by winning the TNT title. He made clear that the champ will only carry one belt going forward.

Thunder Rosa received hometown perks by visiting a San Antonio Spurs game.

Flashback to Jeff Hardy with young Sammy Guevara.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH is paying off for Josh Woods. The current ROH Pure titleholder picked up his first win in AEW as Woods steamrolled AC Adams. Woods was interviewed after his win to put over the excitement of ROH’s future with the Pure division. The champ looks forward to wrestling against great competition from AEW.

Being the Elite

“Jeff Hardy” - Being The Elite, Ep. 298 (here) featured:

  • Backstage footage of Jeff Hardy’s surprise arrival to AEW with the Young Bucks dancing.
  • Bucks and Brandon Cutler discussing shaving their beards into goatees.
  • Sexy pose montage from the Bucks.
  • Bucks signed action figure merch.
  • Adam Cole successfully retained the BTE Championship against Jose in a game of Blackjack.
  • Howdy Price hallucinated about winning his hat back from -1 in a ladder match.
  • John Silver did 100 pelvic thrusts. As the Dark Order chatted gleefully, Alex Reynolds was brooding on the side. Hangman Page was too busy to hang out.
  • Ryan Nemeth recovered from blood day.
  • Leva Bates kept slapping JD Drake’s tender body when looking for Peter Avalon.
  • The Bucks put over Matt and Jeff. 2point0 accepted the compliments, but the Bucks were actually talking to the Hardy Boys. The Hardys are in AEW to win the tag titles, and they won’t let the Bucks stop them.
  • Nick Jackson received a large payout from the casino.

We’ll close with news of a merch sale at the AEW shop. Use promo code GREEN to get 20% off starting at 7 pm ET Wednesday night for 24 hours.

Chris Jericho didn’t waste any time with a new shirt for the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Hangman Page scored a Street Fighter crossover.

