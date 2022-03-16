AEW Dynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam results, live blog (Mar. 16, 2022): Steel Cage Women’s title match

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This week’s show comes our way from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. There will (probably) be no interference when Thunder Rosa comes from Dr. Britt Baker’s Women’s World title this time, cause they’re fighting in a steel cage! Plus, Wardlow gets his Face of the Revolution shot at new TNT champion Scorpio Sky... sure hope MJF doesn’t show up! That, World champ Hangman Page & Tag champs Jurassic Express take on Adam Cole & reDRagon, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley vs. Best Friends Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta, and more on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 16