MJF’s mother pauses their feud to make a wish on his birthday

It’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s birthday today (Mar. 15). The prodigy from Long Island turns 26. His employers at AEW, who probably preparing for a bidding war with WWE when MJF’s contract is up, made sure to wish him a happy birthday.

So did one of the two men to beat him in singles competition this year. I bet this little pick-me-up from Capt. Shawn Dean really warms the cockles of Max’s heart on his big day.

But not as much as this message from the woman who gave birth to him. Their feud’s been going on for a while. Last we checked in on Mama Nina, she was as fooled as the rest of the world by her son’s heart-bearing speech about being bullied as a kid. Of course, we know how that worked out for CM Punk, MJF’s mom, and everyone who fell for it. Here’s how Mrs. Friedman took it...

I have NEVER been more Embarrassed to be your Mother in my entire life! What a Nightmare! — nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) March 3, 2022

But today, she’s feeling hopeful. Nina’s pressing pause on the beef she & her husband have with their boy to offer up a birthday prayer...

Happy Birthday to this once….SWEET, ADORABLE, LOVING, ANGELIC, INNOCENT BABY BOY! I dont’t know what the FU#% happened to you or where you went but today i will choose to remember this child and pray he will be back some day soon! pic.twitter.com/UbpdVAROc2 — nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) March 15, 2022

We’re pulling for you, Nina. But we wouldn’t hold your breath.

Oh, and happy birthday, MJF. You absolute knob.