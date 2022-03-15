MJF’s mother pauses their feud to make a wish on his birthday

It’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s birthday today (Mar. 15). The prodigy from Long Island turns 26. His employers at AEW, who probably preparing for a bidding war with WWE when MJF’s contract is up, made sure to wish him a happy birthday.
Happy Birthday to #AEW’s @The_MJF! pic.twitter.com/PV5gZzN6sP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 15, 2022
So did one of the two men to beat him in singles competition this year. I bet this little pick-me-up from Capt. Shawn Dean really warms the cockles of Max’s heart on his big day.
Happy Birthday @The_MJF #Salute #AEW #IBeatYouAndYouKnowIt pic.twitter.com/UyJiYv0yNS— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 15, 2022
But not as much as this message from the woman who gave birth to him. Their feud’s been going on for a while. Last we checked in on Mama Nina, she was as fooled as the rest of the world by her son’s heart-bearing speech about being bullied as a kid. Of course, we know how that worked out for CM Punk, MJF’s mom, and everyone who fell for it. Here’s how Mrs. Friedman took it...
I have NEVER been more Embarrassed to be your Mother in my entire life! What a Nightmare!— nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) March 3, 2022
But today, she’s feeling hopeful. Nina’s pressing pause on the beef she & her husband have with their boy to offer up a birthday prayer...
Happy Birthday to this once….SWEET, ADORABLE, LOVING, ANGELIC, INNOCENT BABY BOY! I dont’t know what the FU#% happened to you or where you went but today i will choose to remember this child and pray he will be back some day soon! pic.twitter.com/UbpdVAROc2— nina friedman (@FriedmanNina) March 15, 2022
We’re pulling for you, Nina. But we wouldn’t hold your breath.
Oh, and happy birthday, MJF. You absolute knob.
