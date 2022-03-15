Watch AEW Dark Episode 134

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 15, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler
- Dark Order’s 10 vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo
- Luke Sampson & Mike Reed & Shayne Stetson vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia
- Session Moth Martina vs. Diamante
- Shalonce Royal vs. Emi Sakura
- Frankie Kazarian vs. A.F.O.’s Jora Johl
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project
- AC Adams vs. Josh Woods
- Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott
- “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker
- Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston
- Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Amboise
- Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. Top Flight
Enjoy the show!
