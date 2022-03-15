Watch AEW Dark Episode 134

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Mar. 15, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alan “5” Angels & Colt Cabana vs. The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler

Dark Order’s 10 vs. The Factory’s Aaron Solo

Luke Sampson & Mike Reed & Shayne Stetson vs. 2point0 & Daniel Garcia

Session Moth Martina vs. Diamante

Shalonce Royal vs. Emi Sakura

Frankie Kazarian vs. A.F.O.’s Jora Johl

Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Chaos Project

AC Adams vs. Josh Woods

Lance Archer vs. Sage Scott

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Marina Tucker

Ricky Starks vs. Darian Bengston

Ruby Soho vs. Ashley D’Amboise

Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash vs. Top Flight

Enjoy the show!