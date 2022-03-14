Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 54

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Chaos Project
- Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose
- Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho
- Skye Blue & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Emi Sakura
- Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas
- Jay Lethal vs. Merrick Donovan
Enjoy the show!
