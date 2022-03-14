 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 54

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Mar. 14, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver vs. Chaos Project
  • Katalina Perez vs. Nyla Rose
  • Amber Nova vs. Ruby Soho
  • Skye Blue & KiLynn King vs. The Bunny & Emi Sakura
  • Frankie Kazarian vs. Tiger Ruas
  • Jay Lethal vs. Merrick Donovan

Enjoy the show!

