Cageside Community Star Ratings for Revolution 2022

After every WWE - and now AEW - PPV, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Revolution, a show that paid off a story All Elite Wrestling’s been telling since its inception. Here’s how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring in Orlando on Mar. 6 - and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

Setting aside a certain cold-hearted handsome devil’s pre-show match (where I’ll concede our score was probably skewed by my fellow HOOK-ers, and that Cagematch doesn’t rate because it was less than five minutes), our community rating is within one star of everyone else’s. The other outliers are the women’s matches, where we like Jade Cargill’s TBS title defense a lot more than Meltzer or Cagematch’s voters, and Dave was much more appreciative of the match in which Dr. Britt Baker retained her Women’s World’s title than anyone else.

CM Punk & MJF’s Dog Collar match won our “Match of the Night” poll from shortly after Revolution ended. It was also Cagematch’s highest rated match of the show, and in a three-way tie for that honor from The Observer. But it wasn’t ours. When it came time to hand out stars, we gave more to Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley.

We didn’t start rating & tracking AEW PPVs until last November’s Full Gear. For both Meltzer’s ratings have been higher than ours, but the difference was smaller this time (3.83 average from The Observer vs. 3.72 from Cagesiders). The important thing is, everyone agrees they liked the show a great deal. Of the ones we have tracked over the past year — everything WWE and the last two AEW PPVs — Revolution tied Full Gear for our highest average rating.

So match times weren’t the only way AEW did it again at Revolution.

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Revolution?