The Hardy Boyz’ AEW ring gear looks awfully familiar

Tonight’s (Mar. 11) episode of AEW Rampage kicked off with Darby Allin taking on Marq Quen in singles competition. Sting and Isiah Kassidy were in their respective corners.

As you might expect from a match between Darby and Marq, there were plenty of high risk moves in this bout. Here’s one rather crazy 450 splash from Quen to the outside floor:

It was such a spectacular move that Quen shook himself up from the impact, giving Darby an opening later on to counter a shooting star press for a submission victory.

Like many matches on Rampage, this one included a post-match run-in. Or technically a walk-in, in this case. The Andrade Family Office slowly walked towards the ring, presumably to attack Sting and Darby. But before they could execute their plan, the Hardy Boyz theme music blared through the venue:

Yeah, that’s the reunited Hardy Boyz with their old music and their old ring gear. Andrade’s group was so stupefied by grown men wearing such clothing that they had no choice but to abandon whatever plans they initially had to go after Sting and Allin.

Meanwhile, Jeff and Matt Hardy remained on the entrance ramp, staring at Darby and Sting.

Do you think the Hardy Boyz can hang with the loaded AEW tag division in 2022, or are they just a nostalgia act with limited shelf life? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.