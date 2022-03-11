Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW's Friday night show comes our way on tape from Hertz Arena in Ft. Myers, Florida

Swerve Strickland’s debut match in AEW will take place tonight. He goes one-on-one with Tony Nese.

Also set for tonight’s card: Mercedes Martinez vs. Jamie Hayter, Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen, Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall, and more fallout from last weekend’s Revolution pay-per-view event.

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR MAR. 11