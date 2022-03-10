One of the big news items coming out of last night’s (Mar. 9) episode of Dynamite was Jeff Hardy appearing on the show and officially signing with AEW. The Hardy Boyz are now reunited in AEW and will be gunning for those tag team titles soon enough, assuming Jeff stops wasting time dancing while his brother is getting his ass kicked.

There’s no doubt that Tony Khan is paying big bucks for Jeff’s services. Big Money Matt knows when there is money to be made, so he announced on Twitch that Khan extended his contract at the same time to match up with Jeff.

Here is Matt explaining how it unfolded on Wednesday before Dynamite, courtesy of the transcription from Wrestling Inc:

“And it was wild man, he got here late that day, and we started looking over our contracts. And it was so fun, he looked over like… I’m very happy, too. I’ve extended my contract with AEW, I’m gonna be there a little while longer. They matched myself and Jeff’s contracts up, which was very cool. And Jeff was like, ‘Whoa, this is so cool.’ And he kind of skipped through it [the contract], and was like, ‘And we can still do outside appearances?’ I said, ‘Yeah, Papa Khan wants you to get all the money.’ You know what I mean? Papa Khan wants you to be healthy and happy.”

The Hardy Boyz are in business in AEW, and they’re just getting started.