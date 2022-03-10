The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Mar. 9) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 945,000 viewers for a 0.40 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished first place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The total viewers are down from last week’s 966,000 viewers, but the demo rating was up big compared to last week’s 0.35 and eighth place ranking.

As is often the case when AEW ranks number one in the key demo, Tony Khan thanked the AEW fan base for tuning in:

Thank you wrestling fans who helped make #AEWDynamite the number 1 ranked show on cable/satellite yesterday! It’s been an amazing week for @AEW already with a great Revolution ppv + Dynamite ranked #1 on Wednesday, + we’re back tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 10, 2022

This episode of Dynamite featured new directions for several characters, Chris Jericho kiling his old faction, Scorpio Sky winning the TNT title, Jeff Hardy making his surprise debut, and more. Will all the changes be enough to get the total number of viewers heading back in an upward direction?

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

