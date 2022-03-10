Something was off about William Regal’s debut promo on last night’s (Mar. 9) Dynamite. His early banter with Tony Schiavone led into what was supposed to be his explanation for why he is in AEW managing the tag team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Regal’s explanation included a ton of praise for Bryan. Regal touched on his own personal demons but didn’t really say a lot about Moxley before he had to wrap things up. Overall, the emotional segment lasted more than six minutes.

It turns out that Regal blew past his time cue, which might explain why he had to get through the Moxley material quickly. In order to stop rumors from spreading about what happened, Regal took to Twitter to issue an apology for screwing up:

This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected..1/2 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 10, 2022

2/2 I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 10, 2022

So there you have it, folks. There’s nothing deeper or more complicated going on here besides a guy having time issues. Regal will be sure to not make that mistake again next time, I’m sure.

Could you tell that Regal’s promo went too long last night, Cagesiders?