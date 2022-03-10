The Hardy Boyz are going after the AEW tag titles

Jeff Hardy made his long-anticipated debut for AEW on last night’s (Mar. 9) episode of Dynamite.

His brother Matt was getting assaulted in the ring when suddenly the Hardy Boyz old WWE theme music began to play. Jeff appeared, danced for a few moments while his brother was still getting choked out, and then made the save.

Seeing Jeff share a ring with fellow daredevil Darby Allin may have whet the appetite for a singles match, but it’s pretty clear the Hardy Boyz have their sights set on tag team gold. Matt explained what their goal is on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“It means that it’s time for us to cement our legacy as the greatest tag team in all of space and time. And there’s one last major title we need to win, and that is the AEW world tag team titles.” “[Jeff is] hyped. It means a lot to both of us to go out as we came in, and especially on a big platform, and also show why we are one of the greatest tag teams ever.” “I think you are going to see a very mature, experienced, and a Hardy Boyz team that is very hungry to prove they can still go in 2022.”

When running down a list of the teams the Hardy Boyz want to face in AEW, Matt made sure to once again emphasize that winning the tag titles is the number one priority:

“The Young Bucks. I would say the Lucha Bros. And we would definitely want a piece of the Jurassic Express, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, especially because currently they are the AEW world tag team champions.”

Are you looking forward to the reunited Hardy Boyz winning AEW tag team gold at some point in 2022, Cagesiders?